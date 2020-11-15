Oklahoma saw 3,923 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 12 more deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 2.6% increase brought the total number of cases to 154,128, with 27,807 of those active (18.04%), a single-day increase of 2,451, and 124,793 recovered (81%), including 1,460 since Saturday's OSDH report.
Overall, there have been 1,528 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor, according to OSDH. Those reported Sunday were eight men and four women, all in the 65 and older age range, OSDH reported.
Counties of residence were four in Delaware, two in Jackson and one each in Haskell, LeFlore, McCurtain, Payne, Stephens and Wagoner. OSDH does not designate gender and age per county on the weekends.
Garfield County saw an increase of 68 cases for a cumulative 3,028, with 453 of those active and 2,542 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 61 cases for 2,769 overall, with 417 active, 2,319 recovered and 33 deaths.
OSDH has officially reported 33 deaths both in Enid and Garfield County, but there also was one death reported Saturday from Lahoma, which is near the county line for Major, where no deaths were reported over the weekend by the OSDH. The discrepancy is being investigated by the Health Department, Anthony Triana, OSDH spokesman, said.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday also included 45 in Woods, 39 in Woodward, 21 in Major, 20 in Noble, 19 in Kingfisher, 14 in Blaine and eight in Grant, according to OSDH.
Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 45 in Alva; 28 in Woodward; 13 in Fairview; 10 in Hennessey; seven in Watonga; six each in Billings, Kingfisher, Mooreland and Okarche; five in Okeene; four in Seiling; three each in Cashion, Cleo Springs and Fort Supply; two each in Deer Creek, Dover, Garber, Lahoma, Lamont, Medford, Orlando and Ringwood; and one each in Ames, Freedom, Drummond, Kremlin, Meno, Pond Creek, Sharon, Wakita and Waukomis.
Weekly update
This past week saw a 74.8% increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases as compared to the prior week, according to the OSDH weekly report released Friday.
There were 16,919 cases reported from Nov. 5-12 compared to 9,680 Oct. 30-Nov. 5. Because of a weekend backlog without one day of reporting, both weeks include Nov. 5 to allow for 7 days of data, according to OSDH.
Recovered cases for the same time period also increased, with 10,126 compared to 7,776, and deaths were down, with 89 reported Nov. 5-12 compared to 107 the prior week. There also was a 7.2% increase in the number of hospitalizations, which topped 10,000 overall this past week. As of Friday, there were 1,247 COVID-19-positive patients in hospitals.
From September 1 to November 1, Oklahoma has seen a 52% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in cities and towns with mask mandates compared to a 75% increase in those without the mandates, according to OSDH data.
Oklahoma ranks 25th in the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 16th in the cumulative incidence, per 100,000 persons, of reported COVID-19 cases in the nation, according to OSDH data.
On Saturday, Oklahoma was higher than the national average in number of new cases, 1.9% to 1.7%; deaths, 1.5% to .6%; active cases, 5.3% to 2.2% and recovered cases, 1.3% to 1.1%, according to data on the OSDH website.
Nationally, there have been 10.7 million cases of the virus, with nearly 6.4 million active. There have been 244,332 Americans die of the virus and 4 million who have recovered.
