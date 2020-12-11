The 12th death in Stillwater related to COVID-19 was reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday. According to the OSDH, it was a man in the 65 and older age group.
In its information released Friday, the OSDH reported Payne County had a cumulative total of 4,843 confirmed cases, 24 deaths and 4,294 recovered.
There were 27 deaths reported Friday for the state, bringing the total to 2,007. The following are the reported deaths and locations from Friday.
- One in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- Four in Muskogee County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
- Five in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group, four males in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Osage County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Payne County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- Three in Rogers County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Sequoyah County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- Eight in Tulsa County, five females in the 65 or older age group, thee males in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
