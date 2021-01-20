The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported an 18th death attributed to COVID-19 in Stillwater.
According to the OSDH, the death was of a man in the 65-and-older age group. Stillwater has now had three COVID-19 deaths reported since Friday. Payne County now has 37 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
OSDH reported an additional 48 deaths Wednesday. Seven deaths were reported in Tulsa County, five in Oklahoma County, three in Comanche County, three in Kay County, two in Cleveland County, two in Garfield County, two in LeFlore County, two in McIntosh County, two in Muskogee County, two in Stephens County and one each in Beckham, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Coal, Cotton, Custer, Delaware, Grady, McClain, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Rogers and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma is experiencing a dip in current hospitalizations, down from close to 2,000 last week to 1,776 on Thursday. Stillwater Medical Center provided an update Wednesday, reporting 27 COVID-19 patients with 34 beds available. SMC still has 10 COVID-19 patients in ICU with 10 ICU beds available and one person in emergency room hold.
Stillwater currently has 405 active COVID-19 cases. Payne County has 557 active cases. Stillwater Public Schools has yet to return to in-person classes. Superintendent Mark Moore, in a letter posted to social media last week, wrote that new guidelines from the state level that would permit some schools to return to in-person classes “do not align with SPS’s current quarantine protocols and contact tracing process.”
