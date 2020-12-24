Christmas Eve brought 3,277 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 additional deaths in Oklahoma, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday.
The 1.2% increase in cases brought the overall state total to 272,553, with 35,258 active and 234,967 recovered, according to the OSDH.
There have been 2,328 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported, including two men in Alfalfa and Kingfisher counties.
Of the 45 deaths reported Thursday, 34 were in the 65 and older age group: one man in Alfalfa County, two women in Bryan County, one woman in Canadian County, three men in Cleveland County, one woman in Comanche County, two men in Custer County, one man in Johnston County, one man in Kingfisher County, one man in Latimer County, one man in Lincoln County, two women in Love County, one man and one woman in McClain County, three women and two men in Oklahoma County, one man in Ottawa County, one man and one woman in Pontotoc County, one man and one woman in Pottawatomie County, one man in Seminole County, one woman in Stephens County and two women and two men in Tulsa County.
Nine of the deaths were in the 50-64 age range: one woman in Jefferson County, one woman in Le Flore County, one man in Murray County, one woman and one man in Oklahoma County, one man in Pottawatomie County, one man in Seminole County, one man in Tulsa County and one man in Wagoner County. One death was in the 36-49 age group: a Washington County man, and the last death was a Tulsa County man in the 18-35 age group.
Trough Thursday – data was not available for Christmas Day – Stillwater had 400 active cases, which means has there has not been a significant drop since the post-Halloween surge. Stillwater had 55 new cases Wednesday and on OSDH reported 42 on Thursday. While there was a dip with just five cases reported Tuesday, Stillwater has now had three one-day totals over 50 since Saturday. Payne County has 588 active cases.
The Payne County Health Department in a partnership with IMMYLabs, had two more free testing dates available. They are by appointment only, which can be booked at https://portal.immylabs.com/
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma were at 15,912 on Thursday. Stillwater Medical Center reported at overcapacity in its expanded COVID-19 Unit. On Wednesday, there were 33 COVID-19 patients in the unit, 9 among them in ICU, and 3 in the emergency room awaiting a bed in the COVID-19 unit.
There have been 143,463 Oklahoma women and 128,926 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Thursday. There were 164 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,941 in the 0-4 age group, 29,108 in the 5-17 age group, 87,422 in the 18-35 age group, 59,487 in the 36-49 age group, 52,252 in the 50-64 age group and 39,309 in the 65 and older age group. There were 34 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,283 deaths in the state, 1,863 have been 65 and older and 366 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.75% of the total. There have been 76 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 21 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,301, than women, 1,027, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.
