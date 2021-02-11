The State Department of Health on Thursday reported a Stillwater death due to COVID-19, marking the first Stillwater death in the month of February.
According to OSDH, the fatality was a woman in the 50-64 age range. It is the 44th death due to COVID-19 in Payne County.
OSDH reported 47 additional deaths on Tuesday, which according to a news release, are from November in part due to a delay in reporting by facilities and extra time taken to “investigate cases previously deferred.” There are now a cumulative 3,948 deaths from COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
On Thursday, seven deaths were reported in Tulsa County and six were reported in Oklahoma County. There were three deaths reports in both Cleveland and Major counties. Coal County, Creek County, Garvin County, Muskogee County, Pottawatomie County, and Wagoner County reported two deaths each. There was one death reported in Adair, Beckham, Carter, Comanche, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Key, Lincoln, Mayes, McCurtain, Noble, Ottawa, Roger Mills, Seminole and Stephens counties.
The 7-day rolling average of new cases has continued to decline (reported as 1,762 Thursday), as well as hospitalizations across the state (872). In its Wednesday release, Stillwater Medical reported 15 people in the COVID-19 unit, including 6 in ICU with a capacity for 8 ICU beds in the COVID unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.