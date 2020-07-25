The Oklahoma State Department of Health in its latest report recorded the second fatality attributed to COVID-19 in Stillwater.
Oklahoma topped 30,000 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, a single-day increase of 965, or 3.3%, with 12 more deaths reported, according to the Health Department.
Overall, the state had a cumulative 30,081 cases of the virus, according to Saturday's Oklahoma State Department of Health report. That number of cases represents less than 1%, or .76, of Oklahoma's population, listed at 3,956,971 in July 2019, according to census.gov.
Oklahomans who have tested positive for COVID-19 and died rose to an overall 496, which is 1.65% of those who contracted the virus in the state.
Deaths in the state reported Saturday included eight in the 65 and older age range, three in the 50-64 age range and one in the 18-35 age range, according to OSDH data. There were nine men and three women who died. In addition to the Payne County death, there were two each in Creek and Oklahoma counties and one each in Adair, Cleveland, Garvin, McCurtain, Garfied, Tulsa and Wagoner counties, according to OSDH data.
State numbers
Of the total cases in Oklahoma, 5,532 were active and 24,053 have recovered, including 776 since Friday's OSDH report, according to OSDH data on Saturday.
There have been 2,687 overall cumulative hospitalizations associated with COVID-19, a single-day increase of 91, according to OSDH on Friday. Of those, 625 were hospitalized, with 225 in intensive care, based on OSDH data Friday night. The numbers represented a single-day decrease of three in hospital care and 35 in intensive care, respectively.
There were five confirmed inpatients who had tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center as of Friday, and three inpatients at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center as of Thursday afternoon.
Increases of cases per age group were 327 in 18-35, 189 in 36-49, 180 in 50-64, 121 in 65 and older, 120 in 5-17 and 28 in 0-4, according to the OSDH on Saturday.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 679 in the 0-4 age group, 2,462 in the 5-17 age group, 10,909 in the 18-35 age group, 6,530 in the 36-49 age group, 5,274 in the 50-64 age group and 4,226 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 40.4, based on OSDH data.
Of those testing positive, 15,522 have been female and 14,509 have been male. There are 50 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.
Of the overall 496 deaths in the state associated with the virus and confirmed by the OSDH as of Saturday, 394 or 79.44%, have been 65 and older; 77 or 15.52%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 16, or 3.23%, have been in the 36-49 age group; eight, or 1.61%, have been in the 18-35 age group; and one, or .20%, has been in the 5-17 age group. More men, 262, than women, 234, have succumbed to the virus. The average age of those who have died is 74.8.
OSDH reports 77.7% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Just more than 47% of the deaths, 235, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,300 cases among long-term care residents and 759 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Friday evening.
Data shows deaths in 49 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 90 each in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; 41 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 20 each in McCurtain and Wagoner counties; 19 in DelawareCounty; 16 in Muskogee County; 12 each in Caddo, Creek and Rogers counties; 10 in Osage County; nine each in Comanche and Kay counties; seven each in Greer and Texas counties; six each in Grady and Pottawatomie counties; five each in Adair, Mayes and Seminole counties; four each in Canadian, Garvin and McClain counties; three each in Carter, Garfield, Jackson, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; two each in Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Stephens and Tillman counties.
