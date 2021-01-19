The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported two deaths due to COVID-19 in Stillwater since the end of last week.
OSDH on Tuesday reported the death of a Stillwater woman in the 65-and-older age group. There are now 17 deaths due to COVID-19 in Stillwater. Another death was reported Sunday, though age details were not made available. There were 43 deaths reported Tuesday, meaning Oklahoma has crossed 3,000 to 3,307 cumulative deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Additionally Tuesday, there were five deaths reported in Tulsa County, five deaths reported in Oklahoma County, four in Delaware County, two in Comanche County, two in Garfield County, two in Murray County, two in Muskogee County, and one each in Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Craig, Creek, Grady, Jackson, Logan, Marshall, Mayes, Noble, Nowata, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Stephens, Wagoner, Washington and Woodward County.
There are now 36 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Payne County. The OSDH reports 598 active cases in Payne County, with 432 of those cases in Stillwater. There have been a total of 5,194 cases in Stillwater, which would represent more than 10 percent of the city’s total population.
In its latest update, which came Monday, Stillwater Medical reported 34 people in the COVID-19 unit with 39 beds available. All 10 of the COVID-19 ICU beds are in use.
Stillwater Public Schools has yet to return to in-person schooling. On Wednesday, Superintendent Marc Moore responded to change to school quarantine guidelines, that would allow for schools to return in-person despite community spread, if districts followed CDC guidelines.
“Governor Stitt announced changes to quarantine guidelines for schools that - at least on the surface - seem to conflict with existing recommendations from health and disease experts. These new guidelines do not align with SPS’s current quarantine protocols and contact tracing process,” Moore wrote. “SPS developed its quarantine guidelines based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and consultation with both local health professionals and the Oklahoma State Department of Health. SPS will continue to incorporate best practices in quarantining as identified by the CDC, local health professionals, and the OSDH.
“During this pandemic, we have kept the health and safety of our students and staff at the forefront of every decision. We’ve also based decisions on data and sound advice from experts. We believe these strong practices have kept our teachers, students, and their families safe over the past 10 months and is the best course of action to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the future, especially if the elevated rate of COVID-19 spread continues.”
The nation crossed the 400,000 death threshold at the start of the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.