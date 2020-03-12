The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has postponed the state basketball tournaments indefinitely, according to sources close to the situation.
Games were scheduled to take place in classes 2A-6A at multiple sites in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Locally, this will impact Perry and Pawnee boys’ basketball teams.
The Maroons, who made the state tournament for the first time in program history, was supposed to face Crossings Christian at 8:30 p.m. at Oklahoma City University in the Class 3A tournament.
The Black Bears were to face Dale at 8:30 p.m. at Yukon High School.
Prior to the eventual suspension of the tournaments, the Yukon athletics director had originally delayed the start of the four games on the campus as long as class was in session.
This comes on the heels of college conferences cancelling tournaments Thursday morning – and the NBA suspending the season Wednesday night after the first NBA player was confirmed to have COVID-19 while in Oklahoma City.
This is the latest development in Oklahoma as high school, college and professional sports continued with precautions amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The OSSAA will hold a press conference at its offices at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the move.
