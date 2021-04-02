Dr. Kayse Shrum will be the next president of Oklahoma State University.
Shrum is currently the president of OSU’s Center for Health Services. She is a former member of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s cabinet, as the Sec. of Science and Innovation.
After two days worth of lengthy deliberations, the OSU A&M Board of Regents selected Shrum out of four finalists.
She will be the university's 19th president and the first woman in the position.
"I’m so honored and humbled by this appointment," Shrum said in the press conference that followed the board meeting. "OSU has a special place in my heart, and I’m thrilled at the opportunity to lead this vibrant university and the OSU system into a successful future."
Shrum replaces retiring Burns Hargis, who will officially leave the position July 1.
“We tried our best to conduct a thorough and deliberate search with the goal of selecting the most qualified candidate to lead us into the future and build on the momentum that we all know had been created by Burns Hargis," Board Chair Rick Davis said. "Today, with the selection of Dr. Shrum, we did just that.”
Thursday’s meeting began at 9 a.m. and ended at around 2:30 p.m., according to a board clerk. Friday’s also began at 9 a.m. and continued past 11 p.m.
Board member Joe Hall, who chaired the search committee, made the motion to approve Shrum. It was seconded by Vice Chair Trudy Milner, who called it a historic day for the state of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University. The vote to approve was unanimous.
"Our national search brought us back home with the selection of Dr. Kayse Shrum," Hall said. "Dr. Shrum is well known and respected not only by the Regents and our university community but by the state and national community as well."
Hall lauded Shrum's work in the medical field as well as partnerships with the Cherokee Nation and Purdue Pharma.
"The list goes on and on," Hall said. "But, the greatest quality Dr. Shrum brings to this campus is her love of students and the love of their success."
Hargis had said he had hoped the next president would be an OSU alum. Shrum has a doctorate of osteopathic medicine degree from the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine.
“As a medical student at Oklahoma State University I would have never imagined this day," she said. "It has been extremely rewarding serving at every capacity of Oklahoma State University."
She stated her goals as wanting to engage early with faculty, staff and students.
"Obviously, I’m excited to get started, but I think working together, creating a shared vision we can all get behind and move together as one is what we want to see," she said.
