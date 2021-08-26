Senior members of Oklahoma State University’s administration joined President Dr. Kayse Shrum on Thursday in a virtual town hall to answer questions and address concerns about the university’s response to COVID-19 as it moves further into the fall semester.
“I understand the fatigue the pandemic has created emotionally on our entire society,” Shrum said. “We all took a big sigh of relief back in May when we thought we were done with this. The Delta variant had evoked a big response from all sides of this issue and I’m very sensitive to that.”
She said the administration is listening to the concerns of all parties involved as it develops policies.
“No one could predict the spike of the Delta variant just as classes were beginning,” she said. “As president and a physician I recognize the need to balance delivering a world-class education in-person along with responding to the increasing number of cases and following the CDC guidelines within state laws.
“I want you to know we do have a pandemic response team in place to address these public health issues. They report to me daily and have been meeting multiple times weekly, working diligently to monitor key public health data points. They also meet weekly with faculty council, staff organizations and our deans. In the last week we also met with the equity advocate and student organization leaders and have addressed their concerns. I want you to know we hear your concerns, but please know this is an ongoing process.“
Most of the inquiries appeared to come from a faculty or staff member’s perspective and many dealt with procedures for handling situations in the classroom when someone must be quarantined, when students test positive for the virus or when they refuse to wear masks.
But there really isn’t a way to force a student who refuses.
The university is prohibited from requiring either masks or vaccinations as a condition of enrollment or to enter its buildings by an executive order from Gov. Kevin Stitt and the passage of SB 658.
The administrators said anyone has the ability at any time to ask someone they’re interacting with to wear a mask and explain their reasons.
Vice President for Student Affairs Doug Hallenbeck said he thinks 90% of students will put on a mask if asked.
Someone helping a student who refuses to wear a mask should look at other ways to work with them, whether that means interacting online, social distancing or moving outside.
“I just feel like if we could engage in that culture of care where wearing a mask isn’t just your personal responsibility but it makes somebody else in the community feel better,” Hallenbeck said.
If a student tests positive, procedures announced this week, allow professors for a two-week period the option of continuing to meet in-person but require masks, go to a hybrid format with masks for all in-person instruction or go online for two weeks.
Interim Provost Jeanette Mendez repeatedly emphasized the student classroom experience and said students should be treated kindly, even when they refuse a request to mask up.
Instructors are encouraged to make masks available and can ask students to put them on but can’t require they do so unless a student in the class has tested positive for COVID-19.
Students who refuse to wear a mask during the two-week period after a student has tested positive or who violate quarantine can be reported to the student conduct office.
Following CDC guidance while staying in compliance with Oklahoma state laws is a challenge Shrum referred to repeatedly during the town hall.
Ultimately, vaccination is the best defense, Dr. Dennis Blankenship, an emergency physician practicing in Tulsa and Interim Dean of the OSU Center for Health Sciences, said.
He and Shrum, also a physician, both expressed confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines available, especially as they receive full FDA approval.
Shrum said the study submitted to FDA for the Pfizer vaccine had 43,000 participants and 365 million doses of the vaccines have already been given in the U.S.
Blankenship said adverse physical reactions from the vaccines have been few and generally short-lived. He feels good about it and encourages all of his patients to get vaccinated.
Any risk from the vaccine is small compared to the risk from the disease it prevents, he said.
University Health Services has resources for testing and vaccination, Hallenbeck said. He said UHS is doing about 300 tests a day. It is also offering booster shots for people who are immunocompromised or who meet other requirements.
If CDC guidelines change in September to allow anyone to get a booster six months after their initial series, UHS will be prepared to do that as well.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
