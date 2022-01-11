The McKnight Center will host American soprano and international opera sensation, Sarah Coburn at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 in the Performance Hall. A graduate of Oklahoma State University and a recent inductee to the OSU Alumni Hall of Fame, Coburn will perform a dazzling program of her favorite songs and arias, including works by Handel, Rossini, Strauss and more. Her performance is complemented with a week-long residency at OSU that will afford mentoring opportunities to OSU and Stillwater students, and the public.
“The McKnight Center is honored to host Sarah Coburn for an unforgettable performance and slate of unique learning opportunities,” said The McKnight Center’s Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman. “Sarah’s immense talent is evident in her performances and accolades. Everyone will learn so much from her coaching and experiences. The university continues to raise the bar in alumni involvement and excellence.”
Students from the OSU Greenwood School of Music and Stillwater Public Schools will have intimate learning opportunities, such as sitting in on open dress rehearsals and receiving private coaching sessions. Coburn’s residency also includes masterclasses that are free and open to the public:
• Opera Masterclass – at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 in the Recital Hall
• Opera Masterclass – at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 in the Recital Hall
• Performance Anxiety Discussion – at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 in the Recital Hall
“I think the best part of working with a professional in the field is the reminder that we are all human beings and no one ever ‘arrives.’ We are all still learning, striving, making mistakes and growing,” said Coburn. “I was thrilled to be asked to perform. The season lineup is quite impressive, and I feel so honored to be included.”
Coburn earned a bachelor’s degree in Music Education from OSU in 1999. She then received a Master of Music degree from Oklahoma City University. Coburn became a National Grand Finalist in the 2001 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, and OSU honored her in 2018 as an inductee in the OSU Alumni Hall of Fame. Recently, she appeared with the Seattle Opera, Tulsa Opera and Washington National Opera.
Coburn will perform a selection of her favorite songs and arias, sure to captivate and impress audiences with her thrilling upper register. The Sarah Coburn residency is generously sponsored by Women for OSU. Linda Cline and Amy Cline are the exclusive artist sponsors for this concert. For tickets and more information, visit mcknightcenter.org or call 405-744-9999.
Masks are required for all residency events and performances. The McKnight Center has enhanced health and safety measures to keep guests, artists and employees safe.
