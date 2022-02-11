OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum announced Tuesday that the university is conducting a national search for Provost and Senior Vice President.
Jeanette Mendez, vice provost of undergraduate education and a professor of political science, has been serving as interim provost since Gary Sandefur resigned from the position in March 2021.
Sandefur announced his resignation in January 2021. He had served in the role since July 2014, coming to Oklahoma State from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“I have deeply appreciated the opportunity to serve as provost at Oklahoma State University,” Sandefur said at the time. "President (Burns) Hargis has been a great leader to work with and support. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the wonderful staff in the provost’s office, Senior Vice President Joe Weaver, the deans, Faculty Council and others across the university.”
Mendez took over the interim role immediately after Sandefur’s resignation.
“Cowboy family, I’m excited to announce we are embarking on a national search for okstate’s provost and senior vice president this spring to identify permanent leadership for the Division of Academic Affairs,” Shrum wrote on social media.
She wrote that Tom Coon, dean and director of the division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, and Dr. Johnny Stephens, president of the OSU Center for Health Sciences and interim president of OSU-Tulsa, are co-chairs of the search committee.
According to the university’s website, the provost “works with our leadership team and campus partners to plan and develop academic programs; foster the academic growth and development of faculty, staff, and students; plan and execute academic policies; and budget and administer academic programs and related activities.”
The university set up a web link for nominations at https://okstate.forms-db.com/view.php?id=953748.
