OSU announces new Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research in Education

Staking a claim as a state leader in the aerospace industry, Oklahoma State University on Wednesday launched the Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research in Education.
The purpose of the institute, according OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum, is to bring aerospace industry and academics under one roof. She said OAIRE will create “experiential learning opportunities for OSU students and supporting researchers in applying technology-driven solutions for a wide range of business sectors.”
From the OSU Discovery building in Oklahoma City’s Innovation District, OSU plans to build on some already established industry partnerships, including NASA, while also expanding education opportunities that include K-12 STEM.
“Our mission is to drive cross-industry collaborations and innovation, which is exactly what brings us together today,” Shrum said. “Oklahoma State University offers a complete turnkey solution for Oklahoma’s aerospace industry needs. From K-12 enrichment and workforce development, through faculty and graduate research to groundbreaking innovations in industry partnerships, we are leading the state to advance this important economic engine.
“Oklahoma State University is the clear leader in aerospace within our state. We’ve had a partnership with NASA for more than 50 years. We’ve been training pilots for more than 80 years. Our depth and breadth of knowledge, faculty and research investments cannot be matched. We’re so proud of this very long history in aerospace and aviation excellence.”
Shrum, among other speakers, noted that OSU is building on existing traditions in aerospace. Shrum brought up Wally Funk’s space flight with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, saying Funk was a member of the Flying Aggies, a student flying club established at OSU in 1948.
She called Funk, “the perfect example of dreaming big and never giving up on those dreams.”
“On the K-12 front, more than 1,500 Oklahoma students this past summer attended a STEM camp hosted by Oklahoma State University, and that’s just the beginning,” Shrum said. “Through STEM education partnerships, our state will inspire and engage young minds to show them what is possible whether they want to become rocket scientists, teachers, engineers, mathematicians, airplane pilots, we want to encourage them to literally reach for the stars.”
Kenneth Sewell, OSU’s Vice President of Research, called it a “doubling down of OSU’s commitment to excellence and leadership in aerospace.”
“OSU has a long and proud history of embracing the land grant mission by ensuring our educational programs, our research enterprise and our outreach efforts serve all of Oklahoma to improve the everyday lives of our citizens and to bolster the strength of our state’s economic base,” he said.
Brenda Rolls, CEO of Stillwater’s Frontier Electronics Systems said a big part of their operation was built on the belief of keeping OSU engineers in-state. Frontier provides electronic equipment used in space flight launches and on the international space station.
“Frontier was founded by three OSU enthusiasts, one an engineering professor with a vision for retaining Oklahoma State graduates in the state by providing challenging and desirable work opportunities for engineers and other professionals. Roughly 90 percent of degreed teammates are from OSU,” she said. “We congratulate Oklahoma State on this significant and game-changing initiative and we look forward to the robust advancement of the aerospace and technology business sectors within Oklahoma.”
