A member of the Oklahoma State University Rodeo Team died Thursday from injuries sustained in a non-collegiate event.
Rowdy Lee Swanson, a 20-year-old bull rider, was thrown from a bull while competing at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Rodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas.’
"With a heavy and aching heart, I am saddened to announce that the OSU Rodeo Team has lost one of our own, Rowdy Swanson,” OSU Coach Cody Hollingsworth posted to social media Friday. “He was a big part of our rodeo family and he will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with the Swanson family at this time."
Swanson is from Duncan. He studied animal science at OSU.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson at the ProRodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said in a press release. “The hearts of the entire rodeo community go out to Rowdy’s family in this tragic time. We will continue to keep Rowdy and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”
