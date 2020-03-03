Oklahoma State University is cancelling all study abroad trips to Italy after the CDC moved the country to a Level 3 travel advisory for novel coronavirus.
Last week, while Italy was still under a Level 2 advisory, the university did not deny the trip but asked program leaders to avoid affected areas like Veneto and Lombardy, as well as complete an “enhanced risk assessment for the affected region.” OSU said it would suspend all trips to destination under a Level 3 advisory, which at the time included South Korea and China.
“Our policy is to restrict university travel to any region with a State Department Level 3 travel advisory or a CDC Level 3 advisory,” a university statement reads. “We remain confident that these organizations are best suited to provide guidance, although we continue to monitor news out of all regions, and will, when merited, restrict access to areas that we believe might present some risk to students and faculty.”
Current Level 3 countries included China, South Korea, Iran and Italy. Level 3, according to the CDC means the region has widespread sustained transmission and non-essential travel should be avoided. Level 2 means there is sustained community transmission in the region and travelers should practice enhanced precautions.
“OSU is relying on CDC, U.S. Department of State, and other global health organizations to guide our decision making with regards to university-related travel, including study abroad programs,” according to the statement released Friday. “By relying on authoritative sources, we are better able to identify what areas are most directly affected.”
The University, according to the newest release is working to “mitigate both financially and academically to those students affected by this necessary decision. Every effort will be made so there is minimal disruption to their studies. The university will work with each student’s home department to determine the best way for affected students to finish their courses/credits.”
In addition to the cancellations, the university also has created a requirement for incoming travelers to affected countries.
“University affiliated travelers coming from CDC ‘Level 3”’ travel warning countries must complete a health screening over the phone with University Health Services prior to coming back to campus (405) 744-7665,” the statement reads. “Based on the risk assessment and in coordination with local and state health officials, travelers may be asked to self-monitor their health or be prepared to self-isolate for up to 14 days at home or another off-campus location. Information about self-isolation can be found on the FAQ page of University Health Services (UHS FAQs).”
Oklahoma State also offered some advice for those traveling during the upcoming spring break, which will be March 16-20.
“OSU always encourages our students to make good choices during their spring break travel to protect their personal safety. Students should be aware of their travel destination and should stay informed about potential risks related to COVID-19 in light of international and domestic spread of the disease,” the statement reads. “We ask that you take extra precautions to protect your health including: frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, avoid sharing utensils or drinks, avoid contact with sick people, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth and maintain good sleep and dietary habits.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.