Oklahoma State University will be continuing its commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and its examination of racial inequality throughout the week.
The university hosts noted journalist, documentarian, author and speaker Soledad O’Brien Thursday at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts. Pokeapella, OSU’s a capella vocal group, will also perform.
The event is free but tickers are required.
Masks will also be required. The first 400 people through the door receive a commemorative face covering.
On Saturday, OSU will be taking up to 100 students on an excursion to Tulsa’s Greenwood District to learn about Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Race Massacre.
OSU-Tulsa’s campus is located in the Greenwood District.
The day includes a viewing of the Greenwood Rising memorial for Dr. Ellis Walker Woods, a visit to the Greenwood Cultural Center, a walking tour of the historic Greenwood business district and an opportunity for students to have lunch on their own at a local restaurant before touring the Greenwood Rising Museum.
The day ends at OSU-Tulsa with Dr. Quraysh Lansana, Director of the OSU-Tulsa Center for Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation, and Greenwood community leader and OSU Tulsa ASPIRE award recipient Miss Captola Dunn.
The goal of the tour is to help OSU students better understand historical events, community resilience and the devastating effects of racism on American society, the university said. Transportation and activities are free for the first 100 OSU-Stillwater students to register.
Information about both events and links for registration can be found at okla.st/mlk2022.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
