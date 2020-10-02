OSU Expert: Trump COVID-19 announcement not likely to sway entrenched voters

After the initial shock of the President and First Lady being diagnosed with a potentially dangerous disease, thoughts quickly turned to a presidential campaign that is now only a month away from the General Election.
President Donald Trump’s announced COVID-19 diagnosis along with First Lady Melania Trump has pushed the president into isolation, working from Walter Reed military hospital. It undoubtedly changes things for Trump’s campaign with the General Election only a month away, but it may not be the dagger to his re-election many might assume.
Matt Motta, an Oklahoma State University assistant professor of political science, follows campaigns closely and much of his research involves public health as it relates to politics. His first thoughts, he said, were hoping that the President, First Lady were OK and not too many people in their circles were infected.
“The first place my mind goes after that is the campaign,” he said. “I think this is going to have an effect on what the presidential campaign looks like, but I don’t necessarily think it’s going to have an effect on how it is that people vote. We know that President Trump prefers to do events in person, it’s a big part of his campaign strategy, and that’s not something he’s going to be able to do right now while he’s going through safety protocol. But, there is a number of other elements of the campaign that really aren’t changed. The President and Joe Biden will still be advertising on television and elsewhere. They can both keep in contact with supporters via social media. I think the biggest question we’ve got for the immediate future regarding the campaign is what this means for the debates. Are we going to be able to host, live and in person, the vice presidential debate next week? And will we be able to host presidential debates coming up later this month? I think that’s a big question mark right now.”
One reason Motta doesn’t believe the electorate will be swayed by the news is because so many made up their minds so long ago and polling has held steady. Motta doesn’t think the “undecided voter” will play that large a role in November.
“From public opinion polls we’ve seen so far, there simply aren’t very many undecided voters,” he said. “Most people, the overwhelming majority of people who plan to vote in 2020, made up their minds about who they wanted to vote for back in the spring, if not earlier. It’s pretty unlikely that events like debates, that events like what we experienced today are going to change many people’s minds. Now that being said, the number of undecided voters isn’t zero. There are some that are undecided voters, and if those are people that potentially are very concerned about the novel coronavirus then that could be the case that contracting it in light of some of the comments he’s made about the efficacy of wearing masks, his own refusal to take proper safety precautions at times, maybe those people would be turned away, but it’s such a small group it’s really hard for me to imagine that the debates, anything that’s taking place now, is going to have much of an impact on the final outcome.”
The News Press posed the questions on social media what they thought about Trump’s announcement or what they though it could mean for the election.
Dianna Lansdowne said Trump, “will still win by a landslide.” Many believe Trump, being in excellent hands from a medical standpoint, should be fine, but perhaps should have taken more care with exposure.
“I wish them well and hope they have a full and speedy recovery,” Lisha Rhoads wrote. “It’s unfortunate that it hasn’t been taken more seriously and better precautions weren’t being followed.”
It wasn’t lost on many that Trump and those around him, have used mixed messaging with COVID-19 and what the safeguards should be. Motta thinks the White House’s handling of information around the pandemic has damaged public trust could be problematic moving forward.
“If the President says he’s doing well, there will be people who won’t believe it and if the President says he’s doing poorly, there will be people who don’t believe it,” he said. “Personally, I think the most important thing the White House communications team can do right now is find communicators on the left, on the right and in the center, government scientists, politicians, etc., to provide the public with very clear cues about what it is that’s going on in the White House right now. The more sources we have saying the same thing, the more likely people are to trust what’s going on. That’s very important.”
