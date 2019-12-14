Alexis Davis put blood, sweat and tears into getting her degree over the past four years and Saturday, it paid off.
Davis, a Booker T. Washington High school graduate, got to add another school to her alma mater list as she earned a microbiology degree from Oklahoma State University’s College of Arts and Sciences.
Davis was one of nearly 2,000 students who walked across the stage at Gallagher-Iba Arena to shake OSU President Burns Hargis’ hand as she starts a new chapter of her life.
“It feels like a relief, definitely,” Davis said. “I feel really proud to graduate from OSU.”
Davis was celebrating afterward with her mom, dad, stepdad, son, husband and many friends, as she is set to put her microbiology degree to use.
Elsewhere outside the congregation of new graduates and families, Ben Abshire was trying to keep from being embarrassed as his family had made a big poster of his face, making sure he knew where they were during the commencement ceremony.
Abshire, a graduate of Union High School in Tulsa, earned his OSU degree in mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology.
“It was such a long time and so difficult,” Abshire said. “My family and everyone has been so amazing and so supportive, though. It feels good. It is a great feeling.”
Abshire was with his sister, wife, brother-in-law, father-in-law, dad and son, Ezra, afterward, feeling relieved that he is now a college graduate.
“I am keeping my options open right now and going to see what is out there,” Abshire said.
Someone who has a job lined up already is Claire Gantzer, a native of Plano, Texas. Gantzer earned her degree from the College of Arts and Sciences in psychology on Saturday, capping off a career at OSU where she was a defender on the Cowgirl soccer team.
“It is definitely a load off my chest,” Gantzer said. “I have a job lined up so I am really excited to get out there and do what I love to do.”
Gantzer said she doesn’t remember much about the actual ceremony, because she was so excited, but she was happy to get to beside her friends that she has made over the last few years.
“Honestly, I kind of blacked out. I don’t remember hearing my name. I don’t remember my family cheering for me,” Gantzer said. “ But it is awesome, just to be finally done is really exciting and singing the alma mater with all my friends was really cool.”
Victoria Hart earned her psychology degree in only 3 1/2 years and though she doesn’t know what she wants to do next, she was supported in whatever her next step is by her boyfriend, Ramon Richards.
“It felt really weird. Now I don’t really know exactly what I want to do,” Hart said.
Hart – a native of Arlington, Texas, and Mansfield High alumna – said she might go apply for more school, after she already also earned a minor in Africana Studies.
Richards, who is a 2017 OSU graduate and now NFL defensive back, told Hart whatever she chooses to do is fine.
Austin Kirk from Owasso also thought the whole experience was surreal as he got to walk out of GIA with a degree in computer engineering from CEAT.
“Been a great four years. It was pretty surreal that it was finally time,” Kirk said. “It was very difficult and very challenging, very rewarding, though.”
