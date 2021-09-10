The OSU Fire Protection Society will host its annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb this Sunday.
The student organization from the Oklahoma State Fire Protection Safety Program has been doing the memorial climb as a fundraiser for several years. This year, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, also corresponds with an alumni reunion that was delayed last year due to the pandemic.
“We normally have our alumni reunions every five years, on years that end in zero or five, but this worked out OK,” said program alum and faculty member Tim Wilson.
The stair climb is to honor firefighters and others whose lives were lost on 9/11. Climbing within the Engineering North’s stairwell, the participants go up and down from the basement to five floors multiple times until the get to 110 floors, the highest of the twin towers.
The climbing begins at 9 a.m. There will be same-day registration, but there is also a page to order a T-shirt and RSVP at https://2021oklahomastateuniversity911.godaddysites.com/ols/products/911-stair-climb-shirts.
