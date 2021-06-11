A current Oklahoma State football player is being accused of assaulting a Stillwater Police Officer during a June traffic stop.
Trey Allan Rucker, who had recently transferred to OSU from Wake Forest, is being charged in Payne County court with the assault, DUI, failure to give information at the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle with a suspended license and resisting arrest.
A spokesperson at OSU said they were gathering information and don't have a comment at this time.
First reported by Patti Weaver at Kush 1600, the officer’s affidavit says police responded to a witness describing a hit and run. The witness told police that a car pulling away from a lot had damaged two cars, and that the driver’s car “was leaving parts as it drove away.”
Police said they followed a trail of car fluids to a black Chevy Equinox and a driver later identified as Rucker.
The arresting officer wrote that Rucker was slurring his speech, and he warned Rucker about getting too close to him. The officer said he told him he was ‘OSU Football.’ The officer writes that he attempted to take hold of Rucker’s arms but he kept pulling away. Other officers came to assist in the arrest before they discharged a Taser, bringing Rucker to the ground and then placing him in custody.
Rucker has posted bond, and his attorney has asked for continuance.
