Grace Campbell, 22, of Tulsa, is about to be an Oklahoma State University graduate.
Campbell is graduating Saturday with a bachelor's of Fine Arts in graphic design, but has interests in law enforcement.
“My goal is to get a job in law enforcement. I often get weird looks when people find out my major is in graphic design, but I’m applying for police academies," Campbell said.
Campbell said she took her parents' advice and received a degree in something she loved and would be able to secure a job in. She said she has always loved to create art since she was young.
“My dream job would be to work in law enforcement and use my graphic design skills as a law enforcement officer,” Campbell said.
With graduation upon her, Campbell reflected on her last semester at OSU when the pandemic changed the way classes operated.
“Waking up for a video conference on Zoom for class was weird. My favorite part of going to class was seeing everyone, catching up with my teachers, and seeing the process on our projects. On Zoom, we weren’t able to see each student's progress,” Campbell said. “We were isolated and limited to independent critiques with our teachers.”
Even with all the changes, Campbell thanked her professors for continuing to find adjustments during the semester.
“While this semester wasn’t the way I had imagined, I’m glad I had the friends, family and professors I did. They made it worthwhile and I’m glad to be a OSU graduate,” Campbell said.
As a soon to be graduate, Campbell does have fears of entering the workforce during the pandemic.
“With the pandemic, it’s made finding jobs slightly harder. Many places have put the hiring process on 'hold.' It’s frightening knowing I will be graduating and won’t have a stable full time job immediately thereafter,” Campbell said.
Professors have also told her that finding a job in graphic design during this time will be challenging. Still, Campbell remains hopeful for the future.
“It helps knowing that my family is proud of me and that God doesn’t give me anything I can’t handle. Even if it takes additional time, I know I will find a job and be happy wherever I end up,” Campbell said.
Campbell was working towards joining the police academy. Unfortunately, the shelter-in-place order suspended the process.
“When the shelter in place order came down I was in the process of working through the very lengthy, multi step process to join a police academy. Those processes were all suspended, so I hope that in the near future they can start testing again,” Campbell said.
Campbell said she has loved helping people through graphic design, but she dreams of also being a police officer.
“My favorite projects in school were made to educate and promote law enforcement. Incorporating both design and law into my life is a big part of who I am,” Campbell said.
Campbell is currently looking for a job after graduation in either law enforcement or in graphic design.
Campbell is ready to take on the world after graduation. She has many memories from her time at OSU and cherishes them all, she said.
“If I had to give anyone advice on college it would be don’t be afraid to try new things and take a moment each day to appreciate the little, happy, things. College is over in four short years so take it all in and treasure it,” Campbell said.
