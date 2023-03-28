Science and engineering projects filled the tables in the Wes Watkins International Building at Oklahoma State University as 176 students from all over Oklahoma displayed their bright imaginations and creativity on Saturday.
Since 1958, Oklahoma has held a science fair, typically hosted in Ada. But for the past five years, OSU has held the Oklahoma State Science and Engineering Fair on campus.
Science Education Professor Julie Angle has watched the fair grow. She has taught students how to teach science, been a mentor and fair judge – and also coordinated the OSSEF this year.
“I think people want to come to OSU instead of driving all the way down to Ada,” Angle said. “It could be location, location, location.”
Sixth-graders Charlie Edwards, Nash Skelton and Eric Brashears were not shy about sharing their science project called “The Librarian,” a self-regulator that is meant to help people learn to modulate the volume of their voice.
If a speaker talks into a microphone, the sound waves convert to a digital tone that sends a shock wave to the speaker, warning them that their volume is too loud.
“The whole point of this project is to eliminate embarrassment because it’s not fun to have a teacher in front of 30 kids tell you that you need to lower your voice level,” Edwards said.
Skelton said the device can also help people who speak too quietly.
All three attend Oklahoma School of Innovation and Experiential Learning, a co-op school in Bixby, and all three enjoy the hands-on experiences they have at school.
“The brick and mortar school wasn’t really for him, because since third grade on, his teachers (said) he’s so smart, he’s passed the rest of his class,” said Rebecca Barnat, his mother said.
Ninth-grader Jackson Miller shared the insights he learned from conducting a test on how easily people can distinguish between notes.
Eli Shelby, a seventh-grader from Muskogee whose family owns a produce farm, explained his theory of soil quality in producing crops for customers.
High school and junior high students conduct STEM research and then compete for awards and scholarships in eight regional fairs.
About 30 percent of students are recommended to advance to the state level competition, and if they win, move on to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas in May.
Students can choose to compete in one of 10 categories in two divisions – Division I is ninth- 12th grades and Division II is sixth-eighth grade.
OSSEF Categories included topics such as animal sciences, biochemistry, engineering technology, earth and environmental sciences and physics and astronomy.
“We lowered it to sixth grade because we wanted kids to get involved a little bit earlier and before they get involved in all these other things,” Angle said. “A lot of the sixth graders still have that excitement about science.”
Over 100 faculty, post docs, graduate students and other professionals served as a judge for Division I, Division II and special awards.
More than 20 faculty, staff and administrators served on the OSSEF Steering Committee and worked throughout the year to prepare for this prestigious state event.
The projects advancing to the international fair included Callen Veit from Morrison High School; Mason Istre and William Soranno from Cascia Hall, Tulsa; and Chloe Robbins and Rylee Ruddick from Bartlesville High School.
Although she has a love of teaching science and works to instill that in her own educator students, Angle is still concerned about the next generation of scientists in Oklahoma.
“My fear is a lot of the tenured seasoned teachers are retiring and the new teachers are not taking their place,” Angle said.
In 2017, state funding was cut for the OSSEF, and so far, none of that state funding has been available again.
“It would be nice to have funding at several levels,” said Melanie Bayles, a steering committee member at OSU.
She said the students from state level fairs come from regional science fairs and that’s a hard funding source. But those regional science fairs are what drive science fairs and interests in science at the local level.
“There’s not funding at any level, which is ridiculous in a state where we’re losing jobs and losing companies coming in because we don’t have enough science and engineering people,” Bayles said. “This is not millions of dollars we’re talking about – this is in the thousands of dollars.”
Five OSU colleges and OSU Agriculture Research picked up the slack, along with the Bill and Billie Buckles Foundation, to fund the OSSEF this year.
Angle hopes that more science teachers will find a passion for OSSEF.
“It takes the commitment of a teacher and it takes the commitment of the administration,” Angle said.
