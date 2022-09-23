The Institute for the Study of Free Enterprise is hosting a lecture by George Gilder on Tuesday, Sept. 27, on his book, “Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy” (2018). The lecture will be at 6:45 pm in the Student Union Theater.
Gilder is a co-founder of the Discovery Institute. His profile says the following:
“Mr. Gilder pioneered the formulation of supply-side economics when he served as Chairman of the Lehrman Institute’s Economic Roundtable, as Program Director for the Manhattan Institute, and as a frequent contributor to Arthur Laffer’s economic reports and the editorial page of the Wall Street Journal. In the 1980s he also consulted leaders of America’s high technology businesses. According to a study of presidential speeches, Mr. Gilder was President Reagan’s most frequently quoted living author. In 1986, President Reagan gave George Gilder the White House Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence.
“In 1986 Gilder was made a Fellow of the International Engineering Consortium. His deeper examination of the lives of present-day entrepreneurs culminated in many articles and a book, The Spirit of Enterprise (1986), which was revised and republished in 1992. The fact that many of the most interesting current entrepreneurs were to be found in high technology fields led Mr. Gilder, over several years, to study this subject in depth. In his best-selling work, Microcosm (1989), he explored the quantum roots of the new electronic technologies. A subsequent book, Life After Television, was a prophecy of the future of computers and telecommunications and a prelude to his book on the future of telecommunications, Telecosm (2000).
In 1993, Gilder made the following prediction: “The computer of the next era will be as portable as your watch and as personal as your wallet; it will recognize speech; it will navigate streets; it will collect your mail and your news…It just may not do Windows. But it will do doors –open doors to your future.” That was nearly 15 years before Apple launched its first iPhone.”
The following day, ISFE will be hosting a Blockchain Ideas Summit where George will lead an advisory panel that will provide critical feedback to a handful of cutting-edge, blockchain-related projects. The Summit will be held in Starlight Terrace (SU 465) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All events are free and open to the public. George’s lecture will be livestreamed via InsideOSU.com.
– Submitted
