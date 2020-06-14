This virtual conversation will be the inaugural program in a new initiative through the Division of Institutional Diversity called Community Advancing Conversations. The goal of this initiative is to encourage the entire OSU community to proactively engage in conversations that promote and advance healthy, robust, and beneficial dialogues. The initiatives predominant purpose is to promote awareness, education, and provide informed perspectives across topics that will help cultivate and strengthen OSU’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. More importantly, this monthly series of dialogues will help build the capacity of all members of the university community to gain comfort in participating in efforts that ultimately enrich and fortify OSU’s culture of inclusion. This particular panel will include several individuals who can accurately speak to the African American experience at OSU. The program will be titled “Listening with Our Eyes: The View from Some African Americans at OSU.”