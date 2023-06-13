Oklahoma State University premiered a new athletic training and sports medicine project in May.
Oklahoma State University Human Performance and Nutrition Research Institute collaborated with the OSU Center for Health Sciences to present the project called Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes, or ECHO.
The new project seeks to provide access to specialty care and to reduce health disparities in under-served and remote areas of Oklahoma, the nation and the world.
Project ECHO will use a “hub-and-spoke” telementoring model for healthcare providers who are few in number and in areas that are difficult to access. ECHO will be able to help athletic trainers and sports medicine providers at schools across Oklahoma and give them access to a multidisciplinary team of athletic training, sports medicine, counseling and nutrition experts in a virtual mentoring and educational network.
“This new ECHO line, developed in partnership with OSU’s Human Performance and Nutrition Research Institute, will allow us to support health providers caring for student-athletes across the state,” said Dr. Johnny Stephens, OSU-CHS president. “More than half of the counties in Oklahoma have zero athletic trainers or sports medicine professionals to aid in the health and well-being of our young athletes.”
Stephens said the goal is to share knowledge that is specific to treating student-athletes so that providers can reduce injury and keep the student-athletes active and healthy.
“We are grateful to the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) for providing $4.5 million in funding to OSU-CHS to expand Project ECHO’s lines of care to support more health providers and physicians across the state with the goal of improving health outcomes, particularly in rural areas of Oklahoma,” Stephens said.
The Athletic Training - Sports Medicine ECHO will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Anyone who provides care to student-athletes is invited to participate in the new ECHO, from athletic trainers and athletic directors to physical therapists and school administrators.
Participants will learn about best practices in identifying, reducing and treating sports-related injuries. In addition, participants will learn about policy implementation and management strategies to improve outcomes, sustainability and quality of life across Oklahoma.
Participants can submit cases to the ECHO team of specialists who will review cases and provide feedback, best practices and educational resources that can be implemented to improve care for student-athletes.
Athletic trainers can also earn continuing education credit.
Rick and Gail Muncrief Executive Director Lance Walker, who leads HPNRI, is a licensed physical therapist and internationally recognized expert in fusing sports performance, sports science and sports medicine.
He said he’s seen significant changes in the industry in the past 30 years. The new ECHO line will provide practical, research-supported solutions that can make a difference.
“That’s what HPNRI is all about – helping Oklahomans live better lives through a performance mindset,” Walker said. “We do that by making connections, providing resources and operating as thought leaders on the cutting edge of the industry.”
When he first started in the industry, Walker said he often felt like he lived on an island. Getting this level of access to expert guidance from the academic community will be a game-changer for athletic trainers, regardless of their experience level, he said.
“This is not a simple profession,” Walker said. “Human health is complicated, and athletics presents unique challenges. Project ECHO is going to deliver convenient access to experts, putting the latest, research driven information and tactics into the hands of those who need it regardless if they’re in a metropolitan area or in a rural corner of the state.”
