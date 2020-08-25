On Tuesday, Oklahoma State University announced the launch of an online dashboard to track the testing of COVID-19 on campus. The information will be updated weekly and can be viewed by visiting https://go.okstate.edu/coronavirus/statistics.html.
"Oklahoma State University is committed to the safety of our campus community and full transparency in reporting the status of the virus in our campus community as we manage the spread of COVID-19,” said OSU President Burns Hargis in a press release. “This dashboard is an informative tool for our students, faculty, staff and the public and will assist us in our efforts.”
OSU University Health Services Director Chris Barlow said in a release that the information provided will evolve as the collection of data starts to reveal trends.
According to the release, 3,931 students living in OSU residence halls were tested, and 30 tested positive and immediately went into quarantine. Other residents provided proof of a recent negative test during move-in and were not tested by UHS. As of Tuesday night, 108 students self reported a positive COVID-19 test. There are currently 13 students in isolation and quarantine spaces on campus.
OSU asks that all who test positive outside of University Health Services self-report their results confidentially here. University leadership has expressed appreciation for students’ willingness to be tested when exposed and will continue to promote safety measures and educate the campus community on how to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
