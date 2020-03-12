The Oklahoma State University has announced that it will be officially conducting classes online the two weeks following spring break due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.
Spring break for the university runs through the week of March 16-20.
"In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to protect our campus community, we will be conducting classes online for the Stillwater and Tulsa campuses the two weeks following spring break, beginning Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3," the announcement reads. "Please be advised there are currently no known cases of COVID-19 at OSU. The clear guidance from our public health experts is that this step is a move to protect the health of our campus community.
"Students leaving campus for spring break should take all instructional materials, including textbooks and devices, to prepare for distance learning."
People who work at campus during spring break won't get the same kind of hiatus.
"OSU campuses will remain open. All non-classroom activities will continue following our stated travel guidelines," the statement reads. "Faculty and staff should report to work as usual. Employees able to temporarily work from home may coordinate with their supervisors to identify possible teleworking opportunities."
