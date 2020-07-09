Colleges across the country are pushing back against a new rule from the Department of Homeland Security that would expel certain foreign students if they had no choice but take classes entirely online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among a list of modified procedures to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program announced Monday was was a ruling that “nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending school entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States.”
It also reads that the State Department would not issue visas to students enrolled in schools or programs that are fully online for the fall, “nor will the U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States. Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country our take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instructions to remain in lawful status.”
Randy Kluver, Oklahoma State University’s associate provost and dean for the School of Global Studies and Partnerships and manger of International Students and Scholars, cosigned a memo to students Tuesday. In the memo, they write that they expect the SEVP to be subject to change and believe additional guidance will be forthcoming.
It also points out that the plan at OSU, for now, is to have in-person classes in the fall.
“While OSU may offer some of their classes online, our program is considered a ‘normal/in person’ program,” the memory reads. “International students attending OSU still have a limit on the number of online courses they may take to maintain immigration status. We are making every effort to offer most of our classes in person this fall, which should reduce the negative impact on our students.”
The memo says that some students may have some online coursework, but that the bulk of work will be in-person.
“Oklahoma State University is committed to our international students, and the university will work diligently to assist them in continuing their education in a safe and welcoming environment. Many students are receiving information from their friends who study at other universities which may not apply to Oklahoma State University students,” the memo reads. “OSU international students should not make any sudden decisions regarding their plan of study based on the July 6 SEVP announcement. There should be no immediate effect on the F-1 immigration status of those studying here on campus as long as they adhere to immigration guidelines.”
In a social media post Tuesday, OSU wrote that the university “is committed to our international students and the university will work diligently to assist them in continuing their education in a safe and welcoming environment.”
