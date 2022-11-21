The OSU Opera Theatre at the Greenwood School of Music received an impressive award this past week.
They won third place in Division II of the National Opera Association Production Competition for their 2021-2022 production of “Rinaldo” by George Frideric Handel, Aaron Hill and Giacomo Rossi.
They are the only collegiate opera program in the state of Oklahoma to receive an award in this year’s competition.
Most awards are given based not only on the amount of undergraduate and graduate students involved in the production, but also the budget for the production.
For Division II, the students who were involved in the production were mostly undergraduate and the OSU Opera Theatre has a smaller budget compared to other colleges across the country.
For example, the first place in Division II went to the University of Alabama, which had a budget of $90,000, in addition to a guild. Compare that to the OSU Opera Theatre’s budget, which was about a third of that.
“It’s impressive that we were able to place in the top three (of our division) when we were up against colleges that have annual budgets around $100,000,” Golliver-Mohuiddin said.
From the vocal standpoint, GSM has always been recognized as a leader in their choral program. But this award gives the OSU Opera Theatre a chance to show that their opera program is recognized as well.
Golliver-Mohiuddin credited several factors for GSM’s success – not only a wonderful faculty and team at the OSU Opera Theatre Department, but also amazing donors.
She said everyone involved with the production made a great team. With the help of Professor and Co-Director of Opera Studies Steve Sanders, Music Director and Opera Coach Megan Barth Argo, and Conductor Thomas Dickey, the students – which consisted of all undergraduates except one graduate student – presented the production of Rinaldo in the 2022 spring semester.
In the summer, they entered the production into the National Opera Association Production Competition.
To enter the competition, they had to submit a full video of production. Professor Steve Sanders, Stage Director and Scenic Designer for the show, had to share his process of the production, detail the budget and relate his directing objectives for creating and staging the production.
The OSU Opera Theatre submitted the above to NOA, and then waited and waited.
Finally, just last week, NOA made a public announcement at their website and sent an official letter to the OSU Opera Theatre Department.
“(This award) allows OSU Opera Theatre (and GSM) to be on a national level of visibility and to recognize all the hard work that the students at OSU have been putting into the productions,” Golliver-Mohiuddin said. “I thought we had not made the final cut, but when we found out we got first place, we were just so excited for the kids.”
The OSU Opera Theatre has not had the funds to compete at a competitive level in the past, but due to the generosity of donors from Stillwater, the Oklahoma State University Foundation and the Friends of Music Board who believe in GSM, the program has continued to grow.
“We’ve been very blessed that they’ve (Friends of Music Board) gave us $6,000 (in donations),” Golliver-Muhiudin said. “We’ve also done a lot of fundraisers like Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue and other outreaches like Wreaths Across America. Our main focus is giving back and paying it forward to the community.”
Donors in the community had heard Golliver-Mohiuddin and Sanders speak about the work that the school is doing and had watched the productions, then gave donations for its continued success.
Golliver-Mohiuddin is the General Director for the program and has been at OSU since 2001. She attended OSU and furthered her training at Oklahoma City University. Her goal and passion since day one was to come back and build the opera program at OSU.
She is excited to see the students’ hard work rewarded.
“This award is huge for their confidence and for their continued growth,” Golliver-Mohiuddin said. “We all need to be patted on the back, we all need affirmation.”
And she adds, “For me, this award is the best Christmas present we could ever get.”
The OSU Opera Theatre will be officially accepting the award in January at the National Opera Association’s 68th Annual National Conference held at the Hyatt Regency Houston Galleria.
“The question is how many students can we take with us,” Golliver-Mohuiddin said. “It’s very expensive. We’re doing a fundraiser so can take some of the students to the conference, where they will experience workshops and seminars every day. But right now we’re on a limited budget because we’re also working on our spring production.”
If you are interested in sponsoring a student for the trip to the NOA Conference Jan. 4-7, 2023, in Houston, reach out to April Golliver-Mohiuddin at april.golliver@okstate.edu.
For more information about the OSU Opera Theatre Department, visit cas.okstate.edu/greenwood_school_of_music/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.