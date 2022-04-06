Oklahoma State University educators have partnered to create pop-up STEAM events as part of a One Community, One Challenge makerspace project.
STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. The pop-up will launch Saturday in Stillwater with a solar-energy lamp project, 1-4 p.m., at Stillwater Storywalk at Strickland Park.
“Payne County community creators of all ages are invited to share light with one another by taking part in an art and science solar-energy later project,” the release reads. “Explore, invent, tinker, learn and have fun while you repurpose a solar garden path light and create a lantern cover from paper, found objects and recycled materials. You are only limited by your imagination.”
The project, which borrows its name from public libraries’ One Community, One Book concept is funded by the National Science Foundation.
“Participants will be asked to complete surveys and post photos and videos as part of the project,” the release reads. “Participation in the study is not required to participate in the events.”
Sheri Vasinda and Stephanie Hatcheck of the OSU School of Teaching, Learning and Education Sciences, as well as Rebecca Brienen of the OSU Department of Art and Joanna Garer from Old Dominion University are conducting the study.
The pop-ups will be at different areas of the county this week. There will be one from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Yale Public Library and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Perkins and Cushing Public Libraries. There will be a “lantern display” event 8-9 p.m. April 30 at the Botanic Garden at OSU.
More information can be found at onecommunityonechallenge.org and at One Community One Challenge on Facebook.
