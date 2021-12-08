Oklahoma State University has paused its vaccination mandate for employees following a federal judge’s ruling that temporarily blocked the implementation of the federal contractor vaccination mandate.
At around the same time in late October, the University of Oklahoma and OSU determined, because the universities had federal contracts, all full- and part-time employees had to be vaccinated unless legally entitled to a medical or religious exemptions. Testing was not an alternative to vaccination. The deadline for vaccination would have been today.
Senior Vice President for Health Affairs Johnny Stephens sent an announcement to employees with an email Wednesday morning.
“At this time, employees who have not uploaded their vaccination information to the Employee Vaccination Portal, or filed for a religious or medical accommodation, are not required to do so,” he wrote. “However, the portal will remain open and we encourage employees to upload their information as it will be required in the event the injunction is lifted.
“As the case progresses through court, we will continue to monitor legal developments and keep you apprised should the status of the mandate change. We appreciate all of our employees who were taking steps to adhere to the mandate requirements and encourage everyone who is able to be vaccinated to do so.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.