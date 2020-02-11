Three Oklahoma State University police officers were promoted to captain on Feb. 4.
Michael Galbraith has been in law enforcement for 19 years, 13 of those years were with OSUPD.
Galbraith said his first priority as captain is to get to know the faculty and students at OSU and the community to better understand what they want and need.
Anthony Gillilan has worked at OSUPD since 1996. He has served as a field training officer, lake patrol officer and shift supervisor with OSUPD.
Dan Ray has been with OSUPD since 2000. Ray said he got into law enforcement because he wanted to help people. Ray has done many jobs within law enforcement from patrol officer to Drug Task Force.
The Stillwater Police Department promoted two of its officers.
Kyle Bruce was promoted to lieutenant. Prior to his promotion, he was a sergeant in SPD’s Criminal Investigation Division. Bruce has been with SPD since 1995.
During the pinning ceremony, Chief Jeff Watts gave a speech about both officers before they were pinned.
“I've worked with Kyle since he came here in 1995. Kyle worked as a dispatcher and he earned the respect of the police officers working the streets,” Watts said. “We knew we could count on him to remain calm in dangerous calls.”
Bruce’s wife, Rachel Bruce, is also an SPD officer. During the ceremony, she pinned the lieutenant bars on him.
James Hansen was promoted to sergeant within the patrol division. Hansen is a motor officer and drug recognition expert. He has been working with SPD since 2012.
“Master Patrol Officer Hansen was the driving force behind SPD’s involvement with Special Olympics last year,” Watts said.
Hansen’s wife and two children came up to present him with the sergeant chevrons.
Assistant Chief Shannon Jordan pinned both officers with their new badges.
