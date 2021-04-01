At 11 a.m. Friday, the OSU Philosophy Department will host a Zoom meeting with Kenny and Keith Lucas, writers of "Judas and the Black Messiah." The discussion will be co-sponsored by the OSU Center for Africana Studies, and will discuss the message behind the film and its importance in today's society. The Zoom session can be found by visiting https://zoom.us/j/96527010712?pwd=MTZYVlN4QUF6Q1pmbkl4Q3Y0U2V3QT09 and using Meeting ID: 965 2701 0712 and the Passcode: 367510.
Associate Director of the OSU Center for Africana Studies Lawrence Ware answered questions about the event.
1. First off, can you describe the First Friday Forum events hosted by the OSU Philosophy Department?
I’m not really involved with First Friday. I’m a professor in the department, but most of my work like this is with the Africana Department. I’m just doing this with First Friday because they asked me to do an event with them. However, each first Friday of a month, they invite people to give talks on commonplace philosophical issues.
2. Can you describe the importance of the message that the Lucas Brothers will discuss?
The Black Panthers are among the most misunderstood historical groups. So we will discuss why that is; what their ideas were behind writing the film; and also, racial disparities in the Oscars. Since they are among the few black people to be nominated for one.
3. What is it that you feel people should take away from this presentation?
A better understanding of who the Black Panthers were – and a better understanding of the themes of Judas and the Black Messiah.
4. What else should people know about the event?
It will be at 11 a.m. via zoom on Friday, April 2, 2021.
5. Is there anything else you would like to add?
Be on the lookout for all the events that the Africana Center is hosting centered around the Tulsa Race Massacre. This is an important and solemn commemoration of one of the worst events in American history that happened not far away from us.
– Tanner Holubar
