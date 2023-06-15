Six Oklahoma State University students represented the United States this past April at the International Physicists’ Tournament at École Polytechnique in Paris.
Long before the team that won the U.S. Physics Tournament set foot in the City of Light, Ph.D. student Rosty Martinez was inspired to help others understand how physics can be applied to everyday life. He studied physics as an undergraduate at the Simón Bolívar University in Venezuela.
“You have this stigma of scientists that they are poor or they just teach,” Martinez said. “The second stigma is physics is hard, and I think that’s not true. I think everyone can do physics.”
The beauty of physics is that it applies to everything. It’s used to describe every action in daily life.
But Martinez said physics intimidates most people because half of the science involves math.
“I’m not saying it’s easy,” he said. “It requires time and dedication, but you just have to want to do it.”
Joseph Haley, an associate professor in the OSU Department of Physics and the Society of Physics Students’ faculty adviser, helped Martinez lead the team. They guided the students through the experiments and prepared them for the trip to the international competition.
In September, the physics department released a set of 17 open problems for students to solve. They needed to consider three aspects – a theory model, an experiment and a simulation with each.
Some of the problems involved guessing how many matches are inside a matchbox by shaking it (considering the physics of sound), honey dripping from the spoon (studying the thickness of honey and how it sticks to the spoon) and how many potato chips they could stack in rings (size and weight).
These problems helped students consider the physical properties and geometric and structural limitations for the experiments conducted.
“The most important aspects are coming up with a theory model, the experiment and then explaining it with physics and math,” Haley said.
Haley said solving the problems was not so much about helping society necessarily but about teaching students how to research and use critical thinking skills.
Martinez said students use advanced techniques to solve problems, including analysis and machine learning (or artificial intelligence). Students are better prepared to work in any field -- not just in physics.
At the national competition, held at the University of California, Berkeley in February, OSU’s team faced and bested prestigious schools such as Dartmouth College and MIT. It earned one of just 18 spots at the international tournament.
“It was pretty clear we were much better prepared,” Haley said. “We took it really seriously.”
The team coordinated a fundraiser for the trip and raised the $10,000 needed for the trip to Paris.
The United States has not always sent a team to IPT and has not always competed as well, Martinez said.
“OSU was representing the whole country,” Martinez said. “We represented Oklahoma in a really nice way.”
At IPT, there are three “battles,” or debates between teams with three roles – a presenter, a challenger and a reviewer. Each debate takes about an hour and then there is a final “fight.”
Although OSU placed just 13th, the experience gave the students the opportunity to mingle with participants from other countries, including those from Ukraine and Russia.
Haley said a degree in physics can lead to multiple avenues and job options, including engineering, bio-med, computer science and finance.
“The richest man in the world got his bachelor’s in physics – Elon Musk,” Haley said.
He said many high school students – especially girls – are discouraged from learning science when they express an interest.
“Oftentimes in high school and in grade school, they are really interested. They find it fascinating, but then they get turned away because people convince them that’s going to be too hard for them,” Haley said. “Unfortunately, there’s a bias, assuming that female students, particularly, (physics) is going to be too hard for them when there’s absolutely no reason why.”
