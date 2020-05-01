OSU planning phased reopening of campus, in-person classes in the fall

While Oklahoma State University students have been learning online the past several weeks and the campus has been closed, President Burns Hargis announced for a phased reopening of OSU.
Hargis sent out a letter Friday, saying the university is working on plans for having in-person classes for students in the fall. Among the factors being discusses is classroom size, class structures and schedules, safety in student housing and ways to monitor overall campus health.
A phased reopening of campus is planned to begin June 1, which falls in line with Gov. Kevin Stitt's phased reopening of the state. There are efforts that will be undertaken to make sure employees on campus are able to safely return to campus, Hargis wrote.
The letter states that all supervisors will soon be given guidelines for reopening campus. Employees who returned to campus for work during the pandemic will continue there, and employees working from home will begin returning to campus June 1.
“To be clear, this phased reopening plan depends greatly on the ongoing decline of COVID-19 cases in the Stillwater and surrounding areas,” Hargis wrote. “We will continue to seek guidance from health officials and will keep you updated on all return-to-campus plans.”
In the letter, Hargis praised OSU students and staff on their successful transition to completely learning online. He also praised the efforts of 150 campus volunteers to create a diagnostic testing lab to process coronavirus tests in an effort that took only 12 days to get up and running.
“I applaud each of you on your diligence in social distancing to help our community, Stillwater and the state flatten the curve,” Hargis said. “We have come together as a Cowboy Family by staying apart and contributing to the fight against COVID-19 in countless ways. As we look to a future where we can come back together safely, we cannot let our guard down. I ask you to remain diligent and support the protocols we will put into place for the successful reopening of our campus.”
