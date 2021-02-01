OSU police investigating weekend report of sexual assault

The Oklahoma State University Police Department is still investigating a reported sexual assault that ocurred Saturday.
Public information Officer Shannon Rigsby said due to the case being under investigation, they aren’t releasing any additional information.
The suspect is described as a darker-skinned Black male, approximately 5’6” tall and close to 140 pounds.
He is reported to have short hair, but that he does not have any facial hair.
The OSU Department of Public Safety sent out an alert to students warning them of the alleged incident.
The reported sexual assault took place at Village Suites E.
“Take extra precautions. Be aware of your surroundings and walk in groups when possible. See tips at safety.okstate.edu. Remember you can request a member of the OSUPD walk with you using the “Safe Walk” feature in the Rave Guardian app,” the warning read.
News Press will update the story once more information is available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.