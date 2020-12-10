OSU police officer charged with embezzlement

Robert Billy Covington, an OSU police officer, was charged Dec. 7 with embezzlement in Payne County relating to a landscaping company he operates.
Stillwater Officer Rachel Bruce conducted the investigation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victims in this case reported Dec. 1 that they took their John Deere riding mower to Land Run Co. in May to have a diagnosis since it wasn’t running correctly.
Covington, the owner of Land Run Co., told the customers their mower needed a new engine, and they needed to pay $900 in advance.
According to the affidavit, they paid Covington the money in the form of a check.
“The $900 was solely the price to order the engine and did not include the fee for the diagnosis or any other charges,” Bruce wrote in the affidavit.
The reporting victim said a total of $1,175 was given as a verbal quote by Covington which included the engine, diagnostic fee and labor to replace the engine. The victims provided an image of the deposited check for $900.
According to the affidavit, throughout June, July and August, the victims sought progress on the repairs of the mower.
“During this time period, they were told by Covington that the mower engine had not come in,” Bruce alleged.
The victims alleged it was difficult to get in contact with Covington and during the summer, Covington told them he ordered the wrong mower engine and would need to retain the mower.
On Sept. 5, they sent Covington text messages and alleged he had not responded until Oct. 7, asking which mower they were inquiring about.
The affidavit said more text messages were sent to Covington in October, but he never responded until they threatened him with a small claim suit if he didn’t respond.
They met Covington at his business Oct. 16 to talk about the mower, according to the affidavit, and Covington said he would have the mower back within a few weeks.
The affidavit said Covington told the victims he was saving the money to order a new engine, since he purchased the wrong engine.
According to the affidavit, since the last meeting, Covington has not been in contact with the victims and still has possession of their mower. As of Dec. 1, they have been unable to obtain their mower or the $900 check, and Covington has not attempted to contact them so they could obtain their property.
OSU Public Information Officer, Shannon Rigsby said Covington had been placed on administrative leave since Nov. 16, pending the outcome of the investigation.
