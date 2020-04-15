Willham House has been the residence for Oklahoma State University presidents since 1962. It was built in 1960 for an estimated cost of $60,000.
That iteration of the house is no more, as construction crews have razed the previous building, located at 1600 No. Washington St. According to OSU Director of Media Relations Monica Roberts, the planning for a new house as been studied for more than a decade.
It was named Willham House in 2005 in honor of former president Oliver Willham and his wife, Susan.
The project was approved at the Oct. 26, 2018, Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents meeting where the selection of Studio Architecture as the architect and Flintco as the construction firm.
Roberts said the project's being paid for by donor funds. In the meantime, Hargis, who took office March 10, 2008, and his wife Ann, the First Cowgirl, are temporarily living elsewhere in Stillwater.
Roberts said the new house “will be a classical design that takes inspiration from some of the existing Neo-Georgian style buildings on the OSU Stillwater campus. The university plans to construct it with the OSU brick blend and cast stone accents, capped with a hipped roof of the same shingles found on campus.”
