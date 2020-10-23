Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis confirmed his intent to retire in an announcement Friday during the Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents meeting.
Hargis acknowledged that he was on the front page of the O’Colly that morning, the university’s student newspaper that broke the story.
“This has just been the time of our lives,” Hargis said Friday. “Ann and I have absolutely loved it. It has exceeded all of our expectations. If you ever get a chance to be a university president, do it.”
Hargis said he plans to retire July, 2021, which he said hopefully would get OSU through the pandemic and enough time to find a successor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.