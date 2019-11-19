An Associate Professor in Oklahoma State University's College of Human Sciences is claiming her association as an appointee of President Donald Trump prevented her from being promoted at OSU.
Whitney Bailey was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017 to a deputy administrator position in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and served in that role for almost 13 months, The Oklahoman reported.
Bailey filed suit Monday, claiming that her First Amendment Right to Freedom of Association was violated. Bailey names five OSU employees as defendants in a civil case seeking actual damages of $75,000 along with punitive and exemplary damages.
Named in the suit were Stephan Wilson, the Dean of the College of Human Sciences; Sissy Osteen, department head of Human Development & Family Science; Jorge Atiles, associate dean in Family and Consumer Sciences Extension; Jarrod Noftsger, assistant department head at HDFS and Gary Sandefur, Provost at OSU.
Bailey suggests the defendants had a history of being Trump critics and that led to her not being recommended for promotion. Bailey also suggests that after her time as a Trump appointee ended, during which time she was on leave without pay, she returned to OSU in 2019 and was “denied summer teaching assignments and resultant compensation for the first time since 2010.” She also claims that she was denied Extension work and a Bryan Close Professorship in Adulthood and Aging, which deprived her of annual income and retirement benefits, according to the suit.
Bailey also filed a tort claim against OSU on Oct. 16. If that tort claim were to be denied, Bailey's attorneys would amend the lawsuit to include a claim against OSU, according to the petition.
In a statement to The Oklahoman, OSU took the position that it would assist with the legal defense “of claims made against its employees acting within the course and scope of their employment” but would not comment further since it is a legal matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.