Allen Apblett, a chemistry professor at Oklahoma State University, was killed Monday in a wrong-way crash in Maine.
His wife was critically injured and taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. No update on her condition has been provided.
Maine State Police received the report of a serious personal injury crash at mile marker 10 on Interstate 295 around 10:30 a.m. on Memorial Day.
Police told the News Press an SUV was driving south in the northbound lane and crashed into Apblett’s vehicle. Nancy Ezhaya, 72, was also pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
OSU released a statement saying it was mourning the loss of Apblett.
“He served the university’s chemistry department for over 25 years, cementing a legacy of scholarship and inspiring countless students,” the university said. “A distinguished fellow of the American Chemical Society, the National Academy of Inventors and the American Ceramic Society, Dr. Apblett was published over 100 times, holds multiple patents and awards and made lasting contributions to his field. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Cowboy family are with Dr. Apblett’s family at this time.”
Apblett, a Canadian citizen, graduated with a bachelor’s degree at the University of New Brunswick in 1984 and earned his Ph.D. in 1989 from the University of Calgary.
He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University from 1989 to 1991.
He received the EPA Green Chemistry Award this past summer in recognition for his invention of PhosRox, which simultaneously removes ammonia, phosphate and nitrate from aquatic systems and turns it into granules that can be used as a fertilizer, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
