In July 1969, Cushing resident Harold Gerfen and his children, Debbie Jo, Kevin, and Jawana, look to the sky from the front yard of their home on south Steele Street in Cushing while U.S. astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin make history as the first humans on the moon. Soon after watching the live worldwide television broadcast of Armstrong and Aldrin walking on the lunar surface, Pansy Gerfen (now Pansy Lorett of Cushing) took this snapshot of her husband and family gazing at the Moon while those two astronauts resided there temporarily in July 1969. This is the last photograph the family has of Harold Gerfen. He died in a highway accident near Chickasha, Oklahoma, less than one month later.