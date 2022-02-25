With the people of Ukraine likely unwilling to accept regime change from the outside, and no short-term solutions to getting Vladimir Putin to withdraw Russian soldiers, the world could be in for a bloody, drawn-out conflict in Eastern Europe according to Jonathan Ludwig, Assistant Prof. of Russian at Oklahoma State University.
Ludwig believes Putin’s goals for Ukraine reach far beyond any border conflict, much further even than occupying Ukraine.
“He says that he wants NATO to return to its 1991 borders, which, if it happened – although it won’t – will put more countries in danger of Russian aggression,” Ludwig told the News Press. “The more countries in danger, the greater the chance they could be attacked by Russia, drawing the entire continent into a war. If you look at the former Yugoslavia, you can get an idea of what a war in Europe could look like.
“Putin has no desire or ability to create anything positive; he only creates chaos and destroys order. That’s another of his goals: create enough chaos so that no new countries can enter NATO or the EU.
However, one big caveat: although Putin obsesses about NATO, this has nothing to do with NATO. Rather, it’s about keeping Ukraine out of the EU, which will make it more difficult for him to have a corrupt, weak, pliable nation on his border.”
Close to 3 million people live in the Ukraine capital of Kyiv. While many have been evacuated or taken shelter underground from air attacks, many male citizens have been authorized to stay and fight. Ludwig believes even if the capital fell to Russian occupation, the Ukrainian people would resist – as they have in at the past – any attempts to install pro-Russian leadership.
“I think it would resemble guerilla warfare of the type seen in Northern Ireland during the Troubles or various parts of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, with the added proviso that nearly everyone would be against the government, rather than a battle of near-even equal sides,” Ludwig said. “We and others around the world would support that resistance, and I could see westerners getting involved in this on an individual basis after leaving the military/special forces. I doubt many, especially in Kyiv, would support a puppet regime, which means it would have to have outside (i.e., Russian) support and security, all of which could be taken out over time. Remember: in 2006 (Orange Revolution) and 2014 (Maidan) Ukrainians came out en masse to protest potential puppet regimes, and both fell quickly. I don’t think there would many Ukrainians who would be willing to shoot Ukrainians because they know the tide could turn quickly.”
While President Joe Biden has been spear-heading sanctions and financial penalties against Russian, Ludwig doesn’t see the current methods of outside resistance as much of a deterrent.
“In the short term, I don’t think anything will get his attention or stop him. Putin does not care enough about his people to care what happens to them,” he said. “Furthermore, sanctions, such as they’ve been, have had no effect over the years, because they haven’t been strong enough. Even if the current sanctions hold up or are strengthened, it will take too long for them to affect the oligarchs enough for them to turn on Putin. By then, it will be too late for Ukraine. I’ve mentioned elsewhere that the only way this can end is for Putin to be destroyed, one way or another.”
He believes it would take an act of Russian aggression – which could include cyber attacks – against a NATO nation to illicit a large military response from other European nations or the US in defense of Ukraine.
“Biden is very risk averse, so it will take a lot, but a couple of possibilities are that something spills over into a NATO country, either by accident or because Putin decides to widen his war, or if his troops attack an Embassy of a NATO nation still in Kyiv,” he said. “I just read that the French, who didn’t abandon their Embassy as we did, have sent special forces troops to reinforce it. I’m not sure of the status of other NATO nations, but, if one of them were attacked, that country could request that Article 5 be invoked.”
Article 5 is the section of the NATO pact where member nations treat an attack against one member as an attack against all members.
“A cyberattack by the Russians on a NATO nation, as they previously did against Estonia in 2007, would likely cause a reaction,” Ludwig added. “The NATO Secretary General just announced a warning about that possibility. It’s also possible for Western public pressure, shaming their governments to do something more to help Ukraine, could have an effect, but I think that’s a long shot. Biden, for example, did not listen to anyone, except Jake Sullivan, who agreed with him in full, when he pulled rapidly and completely out of Afghanistan, and I don’t think he will listen to anyone else here either, so it will probably have a be a direct attack on NATO.”
Ludwig believes the entire scope of the conflict could be generational, with far-reaching consequences, stressing the need for more international intervention.
“If we don’t stand up to Russia and put a stop to them, firmly and decisively, in Ukraine, they could try this elsewhere, and China will then likely feel emboldened to make a similar play for Taiwan,” he said. “If they see Russia stopped by a unified West (along with Japan, South Korea, Australia), then they might have second thoughts, at least long enough for Congress to push for a defense treaty with Taiwan.”
A key resistance could be one that comes from within Russia’s borders. Many Russian citizens have been risking arrest or worse to protest the invasion. While many older Russians who get news from state media may believe Putin’s justification as needed to “liberate” Ukraine, according to Ludwig, he also believes there are younger Russians getting news from other sources wiling to stand up to Putin.
“Despite arrests in the last 24–36 hours in Russia, people are still showing up, despite the risks, and I sense that they will keep doing so,” he said. “The last one I saw had a number of reporters and citizens taking pictures of the police, the police did nothing to stop them, and, by one report, they simply took the protester, who had a small child with her, home. So, even they may be under some pressure (from the people themselves) to not turn too violent. This could change (on both sides), but, remember, no one saw any Eastern European governments falling until they did, and then some fell overnight.
“I think there’s a much, much better chance of Putin falling after his invasion of Ukraine than before.”
