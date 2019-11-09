Patsy Armstrong loves trying new things.
Whether it is traveling all around the world or constantly pushing herself in different jobs, Armstrong is most comfortable when she is uncomfortable.
It is part of the reason why she left the sun-soaked coast of southern California to the plains of Oklahoma two years ago; and why when she was offered this summer to move from a position in Oklahoma State’s football program to a promotion as the Cowgirl basketball director of operations, she didn’t hesitate.
Armstrong is a driven woman who has tried to accomplish all of the goals on her list. After spending a year as Cowboy football’s director of on-campus football recruiting, she is excited in her new role with the Cowgirls, who just started their season last week.
“My passion has always been more into developing and growing into athletic administration,” Armstrong said. “It happened a little sooner than I expected. But when this opportunity came up and I knew Coach (Jim) Littell was looking for an ops person, I thought it would be a good opportunity for me to transition into a more administrative role.”
After five years at San Diego State as an administrator for the Aztecs football program, she decided to move to Stillwater in February 2018. Although she is a world-traveler who has been everywhere from Russia to Jamaica, Armstrong laughed about having to find Oklahoma on a map.
When she took the role at OSU, she immediately went into work mode finding alternative routes to help out recruits’ experiences on trips to Stillwater and the OSU campus. After surveying the current Cowboys and seeing how their recruiting process worked, she laid out a plan to present Stillwater in an authentic light as a family community where players would feel at home.
She had revamped the way things worked at SDSU and she tweaked her outline from there to fit the OSU culture, and Armstrong found a lot of success in doing so.
“We would really try to cater to each recruit and their needs,” Armstrong said. “Every student-athlete is different. Specifically doing a lot of the legwork on specific athletes and what was their major or background. I managed that and put all the pieces together and made sure I gave them the best experience and representation of OSU and Stillwater in general.”
She would take recruits to all the hotspots, such as Karsten Creek, but she would also take them downtown to local institutions like Granny’s Kitchen and try to make sure current players and coaches made the recruits feel welcome, as well.
She was even able to organize a night where recruits could go to Gundy’s house, a specialty that in recent years would only be available to a select few.
“I had a conversation with him and let him know that his house is amazing and it is a half zoo and half resort,” Armstrong said. “I told him I thought it was important for the recruiting process to try to make it happen. … With Coach Gundy it is all about your delivery and making him understand it is important for the program. I didn’t have to twist his arm or anything.”
With recruits, she developed a real connection with them and their family, immediately fitting into a role in the OSU athletic family. So when Littell approached her with the director of operations role, which also was a promotion to assistant athletic director, Armstrong felt really honored.
Armstrong grew up in a basketball family. Her father, a military man in the Navy, played high school ball and some in college. One of her brothers played at Columbia University, her son Anthony Bland – Stillwater High School’s star wide receiver – played until his eighth grade year, and his father, Tony Bland, played and coaches it.
She herself even dribbled around the court through high school before becoming a cheerleader at the University of California-Santa Barbara in college.
“Basketball is the root and foundation of my family,” Armstrong said.
Even though she knows a lot of basketball coaches, many of them are on the men’s side such as college basketball legend Steve Fisher, and Armstrong is excited to add a women’s branch to her vast network.
Something that excites her about the position with the Cowgirls is being able to work with female student-athletes and also to serve as an inspiration as an African-American woman in an administrative position.
“That part is actually really important to me because although I love my young men, a lot of times in my roles I really took on the big sister, auntie type mentorship role so the players could come to me and talk about whatever they needed to talk about,” Armstrong said. “So that part coming over here, I am really excited about, because I am really big on mentorship and female development and their processes in life and school and work. … I am looking forward to tapping onto those skills and traits and to expand them into women’s sports, and empower women, young and old, and show people who look like me that they can do whatever I can do.”
In her position, she wants to incorporate some of her previous successes in other sports into the women’s basketball side as she sees a real opportunity for fans and alumni to connect with the Cowgirls.
“I really want to make sure I am doing a good job of telling our student-athlete’s stories,” Armstrong said. “Just when people feel more of a connection to something, they want to support them and I feel with women’s basketball, we could definitely enhance that. They have amazing stories.”
Another perk to her job is the organization of travel and ensuring everything is booked and taken care of when the Cowgirls go on road trips, such as this year when they go to the Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam later this month.
“I love to travel. I am a person who wants to go to Vietnam next year for my 40th birthday,” Armstrong said. “I love meeting new people and trying new food. I love to immerse myself. I am not one of those people that go to a different country and stay on the resort. I love it. When I found out I am going to the Virgin Islands, I have been to South Africa, Japan, Mexico, Russia. I am well traveled.”
Outside of work, Armstrong loves being a mom and watching Anthony, a senior, play football and getting to hang out with him.
After transferring from Country Day School in the San Diego neighborhood of La Jolla, Anthony made friends fast at SHS and adapted quickly, just like his mom.
“Anthony has made my transition easier because he loves it here,” Armstrong said. “He has fully immersed himself, and everyone has fully embraced him. … He came in June, and it was a smooth transition. His coach back in San Diego and Coach (Tucker) Barnard communicated. Anthony came from a pretty hard academic school, so academically, it was smooth. I wanted to make sure he was still going to be taking AP classes and was going to be challenged. We went to the high school and I went to the principal and they were looking at me like, ‘Wow, this mom really cares.’ I just knew it was important for our family. He is a really bright kid. I wanted to make sure he kept pushing himself.”
Anthony kept that academic side of his life up, as even between trying out new things like fishing and going to goat shows, he stayed on top of his schoolwork and is now committed to play football at Princeton, an Ivy League school.
Armstrong loves the aspect of her new position. Unlike recruiting, this job is only intense during the season and not year-round so she will get to enjoy more time with Anthony. She would love to be an athletic director or senior woman administrator someday and is well on her way there, but she isn’t going to rush it at the expense of her time with family.
“I want to enjoy the journey and the process, but I do have aspirations to be an SWA or AD,” Armstrong said. “When you are younger, it is always like, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ Everyone always thinks it is a straight line, but it is really all over. What is really important is my happiness and being around people who have the same mojo and really enjoy coming to work. I am a worker and am here a lot. It is important for me to be happy where I am because we spend so much time at work and it is important to be happy with the people you work with.
“… Life is too short to not be happy.”
