Oklahoma State University’s online MBA program and other online graduate programs in the Spears School of Business were again recognized among the nation’s best in the 2020 U.S. News and World Report Best Online MBA and Graduate Business Program rankings.
The Spears Business online MBA program, available through the Watson Graduate School of Management, is tied for No. 40 in the 2020 rankings of more than 300 colleges and universities surveyed and is the third best Big 12 Conference school. And for active-duty military personnel seeking an online MBA, OSU was ranked No. 27 reflecting programs that help those students reduce the cost of school. In online graduate business programs, excluding the MBA, OSU was tied for No. 34, which tied for first among Big 12 schools. For services to veterans and military personnel in online graduate business programs excluding the MBA, OSU was ranked No. 18.
U.S. News and World Report ranks online programs that allow students to complete degrees entirely using online learning technologies.
The rankings are based on school surveys and include information such as faculty credentials, graduation rates, instructional best practices, admission data and program reputation among accredited business schools.
This OSU online MBA program ranking follows last year’s strong Spears Business overall MBA program standing that came in at No. 73 out of nearly 500 programs surveyed by U.S. News, a jump of 22 spots from the previous year.
Visit the OSU MBA program website to learn more.
