Oklahoma State University sent out a campus alert Tuesday warning of possible scam attempts made by people posing as the OSU Police Department.
According to the alert, callers are making their calls appear as if it is coming from the department’s non-emergency line. The callers claim to be current OSU police officers, including Chief Leon Jones.
There has also been reports of a female using a cellphone, identifying herself as an officer and asking people to call her back at the number she used.
According to the alert, there have been three reports this week in which the caller has requested money and asked female recipients to send nude photos. It is believed there have been many more calls of this sort than have been reported.
“The OSUPD will NEVER request nude photos, nor will officers demand money or ask you to verify personal information. If you receive a call that appears to be from the OSUPD but you have reason to believe the call is fraudulent, hang up. Call the OSUPD at 405-744-6523. If the call is fraudulent, file a report,” the alert states.
