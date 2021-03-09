Commencement for OSU-Stillwater graduates is scheduled for May 7 and 8 at Boone Pickens Stadium.
According to a university news release, safety protocols will be in place that will include face coverings and socially distanced seating.
"A number of new protocols are in place as the university prepares for in-person ceremonies," the release reads. "The health and safety of the campus community, friends and family are top priorities."
According to the release, OSU is also inviting 2020 graduates "as capacity allows." Registration will be required in advance, and each student is allowed tickets for up to eight guests.
The backup dates for severe weather are May 9 and 10.
Ceremony Schedule
Friday, May 7
1 p.m. — College of Veterinary Medicine
7 p.m. — Graduate College
Saturday, May 8
9 a.m. — Ferguson College of Agriculture
9 a.m. — College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology
12:30 p.m. — Spears School of Business
4 p.m. — College of Arts and Sciences
7:30 p.m. — College of Education and Human Sciences
Online: commencement.okstate.edu.
