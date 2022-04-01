The OSU Speaker’s Board has announced Tim Tebow as its special guest April 19.
Tebow made a “What’s up Oklahoma State?” post to the Speakers Board Instagram account Friday.
“I’m excited to come hang with you April 19. It is gonna be fun. We’re gonna talk about mission, purpose, significance, a lot of fun things,” he said. “Show up in the arena, it’s gonna be a whole lot of fun. We’re also doing a Q&A afterwards so can we get some good questions ready? God bless and Go Po....I’m not allowed to say that.”
The presentation begins 6 p.m. at Gallagher Iba Arena. It’s free for students and faculty and open to the community for $10 admission. Links to ticketing has not yet been posted.
– Staff
