OSU student accused of killing parents in Tulsa

A former Stillwater resident is being accused of committing a double homicide in Tulsa.
Bryan Spence, 40, was arrested in connection to the death of his parents.
Joseph Spence, 66, and Beverly Spence, 65, were found in their home after officers investigated an abandoned vehicle.
The Tulsa World reported the abandoned vehicle was found with rifles within it and the keys were still inside the vehicle.
The registration is what led officers to the home in the 5100 block of East 88th Street. According to the Tulsa World, when officers arrived they could smell natural gas at the residence.
Emergency personnel responded to ventilate the house. Responders found the back door open with the Spences fatally shot inside.
The Tulsa World reported Bryan and Joseph exchanged text messages. Bryan owed Joseph a large amount of money.
They also reported an arrest record indicated on Sunday, Bryan was supposed to meet with Joseph to collect the money.
Surveillance video showed Bryan to be in Tulsa on Sunday, even though he told officers he was not in town.
The Tulsa World reported the crime scene was staged to look like a burglary.
Monday evening, Bryan was booked into the Tulsa County Jail.
On Feb. 28, Bryan was charged in Payne County with operating a motor vehicle while his driver's license has been suspended. He was released on a personal recognizance bond on Feb. 28.
Bryan was also attending Oklahoma State University and was in his senior year.
