OSU student arrested Thursday following hit-and-run

An arrest was made regarding the hit-and-run from Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Duck Street.
Oklahoma State University student Leena Singh was arrested in connection to the collision.
Lt. Steve Hoffman said on scene the red car fled after T-boning the other vehicle, causing it to flip.
The red vehicle was found unoccupied on the OSU campus.
According to the press release from the City of Stillwater, video footage was reviewed, which helped in identifying Singh.
Hoffman said charges will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
At this time, there has not been an update on the two people transported to Stillwater Medical Center for minor injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.